How to choose the perfect Christmas tree: Three tips

When it comes to finding the perfect natural Christmas tree, you should keep in mind certain rules that will help you in this process. UAportal has prepared several life hacks that will help you choose a Christmas tree.

How to choose the right Christmas tree by size

When choosing a natural Christmas tree, it is important to measure the height of the ceiling before you go shopping. This will help you choose a tree that will fit well into the interior and won't require pruning. It's also important to consider the width of the tree to make sure it doesn't take up too much space in the room.

Checking the freshness

The tree should be shaken lightly to check if many needles fall off. A fresh Christmas tree will have minimal needle loss with light shaking. In addition, by gently running your fingers along the branches, you can check their flexibility and make sure that the needles are not dry or brittle.

Consider the shape of the tree

When choosing, you should check the overall shape and symmetry of the tree. Look for a well-balanced option with evenly distributed branches. This will ensure the aesthetic appearance of the tree after it is decorated.

