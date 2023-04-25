How did the superstition of the broken mirror arise and is it true

UAportal has prepared an article about the superstition of the broken mirror in Ukrainian culture. The article will examine the origins of the superstition and the reasons for its persistence over time, examples of its use in Ukrainian literature, as well as the evolution of attitudes towards superstitions over time.

Origin

The superstition associated with a broken mirror has existed in Ukrainian culture for many centuries. It is believed that if you break a mirror, it will bring seven years of bad luck to the person who broke it.

Read also: If a bird flies into the house - what superstitions and signs are associated with birds

The origins of this belief are not entirely clear, but it is believed to have originated with the ancient Romans, who believed that mirrors held the human soul. Therefore, it seemed that if you break a mirror, it will harm the human soul.

Video of the day

Over time, this belief was passed down from generation to generation and became a widespread superstition in Ukrainian culture. Some people believe that a broken mirror can harm others, which only increases the fear and anxiety associated with this superstition.

Examples in the literature

The superstition associated with a broken mirror appears in several works of Ukrainian literature. One of the most famous examples is the story "Evenings on a Farm Near Dikanka" by Ukrainian writer Mykola Gogol. In the story, the protagonist breaks a mirror, after which he experiences a series of unfortunate events, which are believed to be caused by the mirror.

Read also: What to do if you spill salt and what it means

Modern attitudes

Despite the prevalence of the broken mirror superstition in Ukrainian culture, attitudes have changed over time. While some people still believe in this superstition and take precautions to avoid breaking a mirror, others consider it an outdated and irrational belief.

In contemporary Ukrainian culture, the superstition of the broken mirror is often seen as an innocent tradition passed down from generation to generation. It is not taken as seriously as it used to be, and many people see it as a way to connect to their cultural heritage.

Earlier, we wrote about why you shouldn't gift flowers in a pot, as well as about signs and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Телеграм-channel!