How to restore the softness of towels: 4 effective ways

When it comes to keeping towels soft, there are specific methods that can be used to achieve this goal. From the use of vinegar and baking soda to air drying, UAportal has told you how to do it.

Vinegar and baking soda

To restore softness to towels, one of the most effective methods is to use vinegar and baking soda. The towels should be washed in hot water with one glass of white vinegar, and then a second wash cycle with half a glass of baking soda. By following these steps, you can remove any accumulated residue and restore the softness of the towels.

Do not use fabric softeners

Another useful tip is to avoid using fabric softeners. Although it may initially make the towels softer, they can leave behind a residue that will make them stiff over time.

Air drying

To maintain or restore the softness of your towels, consider air drying instead of using a dryer. The high temperature of the dryer can damage the fibers of the towels, making them coarse and less able to absorb moisture.

Salt

An alternative method of softening is to add a quarter cup of table salt to the wash cycle. It helps break down water hardness, resulting in softer towels without the need for chemicals.

