How to recover your breath after a workout: 5 effective tips

It's quite normal to feel a rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath after an intense workout. In particular, shortness of breath can also indicate that the level of exercise was too intense or that you did not rest enough between exercises. To effectively control your breathing during and after physical activity, UAportal gives the following recommendations.

1. Practice rhythmic breathing

Although it may seem simple, maintaining a constant breathing rhythm is important. It is recommended to establish a breathing pattern even before the end of the workout. When running, focus on finding a comfortable step to exhale, usually on the third or fourth step.

2. Deep breaths and full exhalations

Choose smooth and continuous breathing. Inhale deeply to supply your lungs with enough oxygen and exhale completely.

3. Maintain proper posture

During your workout, it's important to keep your back straight to make it easier to breathe and oxygenate your body.

4. Nasal breathing

If possible, breathe through your nose during and after physical activity. However, if you find it difficult, you can briefly switch to mouth breathing.

5. Adopt an appropriate recovery posture

After you finish your workout, take a specific posture that helps you recover. Put your hands behind your head or lean forward slightly with your palms on your knees.

