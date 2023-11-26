How to restore the shine of blackened silver jewelry: an effective way

Initially, silver jewelry shines with incomparable beauty. However, over time, they can lose their shine and even turn black, which is a consequence of improper care. UAportal tells you how to fix it.

Fortunately, there is a simple and inexpensive remedy that can save your favorite accessories, regardless of their current condition.

Vinegar

One of the most effective silver cleaning products is a seven percent vinegar solution. By immersing tarnished jewelry in a container filled with this liquid, you can achieve excellent results.

In just a few hours of soaking, you will witness a change: the jewelry will regain its former shine. It is important to rinse the chain or ring thoroughly in clean water afterwards so that no traces of vinegar remain on the surface.

Olive oil or ammonia

Olive oil is an impressive polishing agent. In addition, diluted ammonia produces equally great results. Try mixing it with a little tooth powder for even better results. This great combination is sure to satisfy silver jewelry enthusiasts.

