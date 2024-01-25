When applying for a new job, it's very important to make a positive impression in a very short period of time. Your behavior during the interview is the key to success. UAportal has prepared three important life hacks that will significantly increase your chances of getting a job.

Give a quick reply

Make sure you respond quickly when you are contacted by email about your resume. Don't reply with a voicemail, but rather take the time to write a thoughtful written response without spelling mistakes. When communicating on your cell phone, make sure you are in a quiet and peaceful environment.

Thoroughly research the company's information

Before going to the interview, it is important to gather as much information about the company as possible. Pay attention to details such as the range of products or services, quality standards, and customer experience. This will allow you to formulate your ideas on how you can contribute to the company's success, setting yourself apart from other candidates.

Dress and groom yourself

Appearance plays a significant role during the interview. Choose clean, neatly ironed clothes that create a professional image. Avoid tank tops, torn jeans, and sneakers. In addition, pay attention to your nails and hair, and make sure they are clean and well-groomed.

