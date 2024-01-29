Restoring the whiteness of used clothes can be quite a challenge. Over time, things lose their bright colors and look faded and gray. UAportal told you about simple but effective ways to help you with this.

Baking soda

Baking soda proves to be a good option when it comes to bleaching light fabrics and restoring their original appearance. You can incorporate it into your regular washing routine by adding it directly to the washing machine.

For best results, mix up to 3 teaspoons of baking soda with your regular laundry detergent. For more delicate fabrics, you can create a solution by adding 1-2 teaspoons of baking soda to warm water along with liquid laundry detergent.

Hydrogen peroxide

Using hydrogen peroxide can work wonders for whitening clothes. This readily available solution can be added directly to the washing machine to improve performance.

Just mix 1/2 teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide with 1.5-2 liters of water. Allow your clothes to undergo a gentle but effective treatment that will restore them to their whiteness.

Vinegar

Vinegar comes to the rescue not only for removing stains but also for restoring the fabric of the laundry. Add 1 teaspoon along with a few drops of lemon juice to the dispenser of your washing machine. This product will work together to remove stubborn stains and restore brightness.

