Knowing how to properly wash white socks is important for maintaining their bright color. UAportal tells you how to restore their snow-white color at home.

Daily video

Baking soda

Adding a tablespoon of baking soda to the washing machine when washing white socks can help whiten the fabric. Baking soda is a gentle but effective way to wash dull socks.

Read also: Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

Vinegar

By dissolving one part of white vinegar in four parts of cold water and soaking white socks for several hours before washing, you can remove stubborn stains and neutralize unpleasant odors. After soaking, wash the socks.

Lemon juice

Squeeze the juice of one lemon into a bowl of water, then add white socks and leave them for a couple of hours. Lemon juice is a natural and safe alternative to chemical bleaches, leaving white socks white and clean after washing.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!