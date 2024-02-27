You can restore the shine of jewelry using a variety of practical and effective methods without risking damaging precious items. UAportal has told you about useful tips that will help you with this.

Daily video

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Apply a small amount of toothpaste to an old toothbrush and gently brush the jewelry, paying special attention to intricate details and hard-to-reach places. Its mild abrasive properties will remove tarnish and restore shine to dull jewelry. After cleaning, it is very important to rinse your jewelry thoroughly with water and make sure it is completely dry before wearing or storing it.

Baking soda

For more stubborn tarnishes or patches, this method will help. Mix a small amount of baking soda with warm water and soak the jewelry for 10-15 minutes. After that, gently brush with a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove any remaining tarnish, and then rinse and dry thoroughly.

Mild soap solution

Sometimes a mild solution of mild soap and warm water is enough to restore the shine of jewelry. You can dip the jewelry into the soapy solution and gently clean the surface with a cloth or brush. It is important to rinse and dry the jewelry before wearing or storing it to prevent any damage.

Earlier, UAportal told you how to quickly dry wet shoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!