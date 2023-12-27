How to restore whiteness to things without bleach: 3 life hacks

Restoring the pristine whiteness of clothes can be a challenge. Over time, things lose their rich colors, resulting in a dull appearance. UAportal talked about three life hacks that will help restore the whiteness of clothes with the help of things that are always at home.

Baking soda

Baking soda is an effective tool for whitening light fabrics and renewing their appearance. It can be added to the washing machine along with detergent, about 3 teaspoons per wash. For more delicate fabrics, wash them in warm water with liquid laundry detergent and add 1-2 teaspoons of baking soda.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is another effective tool for restoring the whiteness of clothes. Just add half a teaspoon of peroxide to 1.5-2 liters of water in the washing machine. This solution will help to brighten the laundry and remove stubborn stains.

Aspirin

Aspirin can also do a great job of whitening white socks and removing stains. Soak your clothes in warm water with six crushed aspirin tablets for 30-40 minutes and you will see these stubborn stains disappear and your clothes become clean.

