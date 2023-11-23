How to humidify the air in an apartment: simple methods

UAportal has prepared tips on how to effectively humidify the air in an apartment. Implementing these strategies will help you fight dry air and enjoy the benefits of an optimally humidified living space.

Daily video

Buy a humidifier

A humidifier is considered to be one of the most effective methods for improving the humidity in an apartment. There are various types of humidifiers available on the market, including evaporative, ultrasonic, and steam humidifiers.

It is recommended that you consider your specific needs and budget when choosing the most suitable humidifier for your apartment. In addition, regular cleaning and maintenance of your humidifier is essential to prevent the build-up of mold and bacteria.

Place the water bowls

Placing bowls of water in different parts of your living space is another easy and cost-effective way to increase the humidity in your apartment. By evaporating, water helps to increase the humidity level in the surrounding air.

You can place bowls of water on window sills, near radiators, or in any convenient place in your apartment. For greater effectiveness, you can add a few drops of essential oils to the water, which will provide not only a fresh scent but also additional aromatization effects.

Read also: How to clean dust so that it does not settle on furniture again: a simple life hack

Use houseplants

Using indoor plants is a natural and visually pleasing way to increase the humidity level in your apartment. Some houseplants, such as lilies, ferns, and chlorophytums, release moisture through their leaves, thereby contributing to air humidification.

In addition, indoor plants play an important role in improving air quality and purifying the atmosphere. It is important to keep in mind the specific care requirements of different houseplants and strategically place them throughout the apartment to create a refreshing and natural atmosphere.

Ventilate properly

Proper ventilation can effectively improve the humidity level in your apartment. Opening windows regularly allows fresh air to circulate, preventing excessive dryness caused by the recirculation of dry indoor air.

The use of a fan can also contribute to both air circulation and moisture distribution in the room. Striking the right balance between ventilation and humidity control is crucial to creating a comfortable living environment.

As a reminder, we've talked about another interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!