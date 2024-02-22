How to humidify the air in an apartment: effective life hacks

Dry indoor air can be a common problem, especially in the winter months. UAportal has told you that to solve this problem, the introduction of effective humidity control methods is essential for a comfortable living space.

Daily video

Using a humidifier

A humidifier is a simple and effective way to humidify the air in your apartment. Place it in the room where you spend the most time, such as the living room or bedroom. It is important to clean the humidifier regularly to prevent the growth of mold or bacteria. This maintenance ensures the air quality in your apartment.

Indoor plants

Another way to increase the humidity in your apartment is to have indoor plants. When plants are present, moisture is naturally released into the air through a process called transpiration. To increase the overall humidity level, you can place several moisture-loving plants, such as lilies or ferns, throughout the apartment.

Water containers

Placing water containers near heaters or in sunny areas can help humidify the air as the water evaporates and adds moisture. For an added benefit, you can try adding a few drops of essential oils to the water to fill the air with a pleasant scent.

Showering with the door open

When you take a hot shower, the steam that fills the bathroom can also humidify the air around you. If you leave the bathroom door open after a shower, moisture can get into other parts of the apartment. It's important to ventilate the bathroom periodically to prevent mold growth.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!