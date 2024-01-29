How to humidify the air in your home: 5 useful tips

Excessive dryness is a common problem during the heating season. Although some people choose expensive humidifiers, there are several effective alternatives. UAportal has told you about 5 simple ways to increase air humidity without spending too much money.

Daily video

Towel

One of the easiest ways to humidify the air is to use a large terry towel. Just wet it and squeeze out the excess water. Place it in the room and it will gradually increase the overall humidity.

Water containers

Place containers filled with water throughout your living space. Vases, cups, or glasses are suitable for this purpose. To create a more humid environment, make sure that these containers are evenly distributed throughout the house, with special attention paid to the bedroom.

Follow the rules of hygiene

During the colder months, it is very important to clean your home more often, paying special attention to mopping the floors. This way, you improve air quality and fight dirt. After a thorough cleaning, make it a habit to ventilate each room well.

Utilize the time spent in the shower

After taking a refreshing shower or bath, resist the urge to close the bathroom door right away. Leaving them open will allow the remaining moisture to disperse throughout the living space.

Flowerpots

Consider planting some greenery in your home if you haven't already. Some plants have a great ability to naturally humidify the air. Opt for plants such as dracaena, fern, or ficus, as they serve as a charming decor and humidify the air in any interior at the same time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!