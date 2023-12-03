How to increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables: useful tips

UAportal tells you about effective methods to increase the shelf life of your fruits and vegetables. Follow these simple tips to keep your produce fresh and nutritious for longer.

Store properly

The ethylene gas given off by some foods can cause other foods to spoil, so it's recommended that you store fruits and vegetables separately. Make sure storage containers are clean and dry to prevent bacterial and mold growth.

Maintain appropriate humidity levels

Maintaining the appropriate humidity level for each product is essential. High humidity is suitable for herbs and greens, while most fruits and vegetables prefer low humidity. Additionally, ensuring proper air circulation prevents ethylene and moisture buildup.

Understanding the ripening process

Understanding the ripening process is important to maximize the shelf life of fruit. It is advisable to consume ripe fruits first as they are the most prone to spoilage. Unripe fruits should be stored in a cool, dark place until they are ready to eat.

Check fruits and vegetables regularly for signs of spoilage

It is very important to regularly check fruits and vegetables for signs of spoilage. Timely removal of rotten, moldy, or severely bruised fruits helps prevent the spread of spoilage to other products.

