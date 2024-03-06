How to eliminate persistent odors in an old apartment: 3 effective life hacks

Old apartments, especially those that have not been renovated for a long time, often have a strong and persistent odor. Even after thorough cleaning with various household chemicals, the problem may not disappear. UAportal has prepared three life hacks to deal with this problem using available means.

Daily video

Vinegar

In addition to culinary use, table vinegar is an excellent cleaning agent. It is suitable for wiping floors, furniture, and decorative elements.

To prepare the solution, mix 2 tablespoons of 9% vinegar with 1 glass of water. In case of persistent odors, repeat the cleaning process 2-3 times, ensuring proper ventilation.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a powerful odor-fighting agent that leaves no residue or streaks. Use this solution on floors and smooth surfaces. For optimal results, mix 100 grams of baking soda with 1 liter of water.

Manganese

Considered a powerful cleaner, potassium permanganate, also known as manganese, serves many purposes. It is effective for cleaning floors, furniture, carpets, and even laundry. Manganese has a powerful effect against musty odors, and mold, and provides thorough surface disinfection.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!