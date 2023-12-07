How to eliminate the squeak of a car door: effective ways

UAportal has prepared some useful tips for motorists. Learn how to solve the problem of squeaking car door.

Door lubrication

To solve the problem of squeaking car door can be effective lubrication. Applying a silicone-based lubricant to the moving parts of the door can help reduce friction and eliminate the squeak.

Tightening screws and bolts

Tightening any loose screws or bolts on the door hinges and latches can solve the problem of a squeaking car door. It is also important to check for any visible signs of wear or damage and replace worn parts.

Get help

If all this has not helped and your car doors are still squeaking, it is advisable to seek professional help from a mechanic. They have the experience and tools to diagnose and repair any underlying problems that cause squeaking.

