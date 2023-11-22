A thermos can inevitably develop an unpleasant odor over time with frequent use. Regular washing cannot completely help get rid of these odors because persistent flavors remain, which can be quite off-putting. However, UAportal has prepared one simple and effective way to solve this problem without additional effort.

To quickly remove the unpleasant odor from a thermos, try pouring a special sweet solution into the container. This is not a carbonated drink or juice, but a mixture of plain water and sugar. This amazing combination works wonders to neutralize unwanted odors with minimal effort.

To do this, fill the thermos with a mixture of water and sugar. Now find a large pot and fill it with clean water. Place the thermos inside the pot so that it is completely submerged, creating a kind of makeshift structure.

Bring the water in the pot to a boil and leave it for a few minutes. Repeat this step once or twice to ensure maximum effectiveness. After the procedure is complete, carefully remove the thermos from the pot, and you can pour the water and sugar into the sink.

Finally, rinse the thermos thoroughly with fresh water, inside and out. Now your thermos will be completely free of any unpleasant odor or persistent flavors and ready for further use.

