How to eliminate unpleasant odors in your home: 4 easy ways

Every home develops a unique and persistent odor over time. Although modern apartments are equipped with efficient ventilation systems that prevent air stagnation, some rooms, such as closets, may lack proper airflow, leading to unpleasant odors. If you are dealing with this problem, try the following life hacks prepared by UAportal.

First of all, it is important to determine the source of the unpleasant odor. Once you find the cause, you can take the necessary measures to eliminate it. It's also important to remember that keeping things clean and tidy is essential to maintaining a pleasant smell in your home. Make it a habit to clean the toilet every day and remember to empty and clean the trash can regularly.

1. Perfume

Your perfume can serve as a quick air freshener. In particular, you can use any cologne.

2. The smell of pets

Mix 150 ml of water, 100 ml of hydrogen peroxide, and 0.5 teaspoon of dishwashing detergent. Apply this solution to the affected area, especially to carpets stained with pet urine.

3. Salt against paint odor

Use salt to combat the strong odor of paint during repairs. Place several small vessels filled with salt around the room. It helps absorb and neutralize unpleasant odors.

4. Candles.

Candles can effectively eliminate the unwanted smell of tobacco. Place them around the room to enjoy a fresh and pleasant atmosphere.

