How to eliminate unpleasant odors in the refrigerator: 5 effective tips

Unpleasant odors in the refrigerator can occur for various reasons, for example, due to forgotten expired food or tightly closed doors during non-working hours. UAportal has told you how to eliminate them by using folk remedies.

Daily video

Newspapers

Put crumpled sheets of newspapers on the shelves of the refrigerator. Paper acts as a natural odor absorber. Remember to replace the newspaper every five days for maximum effectiveness.

Bread

Use a dry piece of bread to eliminate unpleasant odors. Simply put it in the fridge and it will help neutralize unpleasant aromas.

Also read: Why put toilet paper and sponge in the refrigerator

Hydrogen peroxide

An excellent option for eliminating odors is to clean the refrigerator with hydrogen peroxide. Moisten a cotton cloth with it and wipe the walls of the refrigerator thoroughly.

Vinegar

When defrosting your refrigerator, consider washing the inside with a mixture of water and vinegar. The acidic properties will help eliminate unwanted odors.

Tea bags

Used tea bags can be an effective way to eliminate unpleasant odors. Place them among the food in the refrigerator, making sure they are well drained. Remember to change the tea bags weekly for optimal results.

Earlier, we explained how aluminum foil can be used to defrost freezers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!