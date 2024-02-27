How to remove unpleasant odors from second-hand clothes: 3 useful tips

If you've ever been disappointed by the persistent odors of second-hand clothes, these life hacks will help you to refresh things. UAportal has shared simple but effective methods that will come in handy in this situation.

Vinegar solution

Prepare a mixture of one part white vinegar and two parts water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the necessary areas of the garment and leave it to air dry.

Baking soda

To do this, put the item in a large plastic bag with a cup of baking soda, close the bag and leave it for 24 hours. This will allow the baking soda to absorb the odor. After that, the garment should be shaken out in the open air to remove excess baking soda and then wash as usual.

Sunlight and fresh air

On a sunny, windy day, hang your laundry outside to use sunlight and fresh air. This combination helps to eliminate odors naturally by breaking down and dispersing odor-causing molecules. This method not only refreshes clothes but also brightens and disinfects them.

