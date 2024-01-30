A variety of aromas tend to linger in the kitchen, giving people mixed feelings. For those who don't have a hood, cooking flavorful dishes can be a challenge, as odors can penetrate the entire living space. UAportal has prepared five proven methods to help eliminate various kitchen odors.

Daily video

Proper ventilation

Open the window fully for effective ventilation. Microventilation is often not enough to combat strong odors. Also, keep the kitchen door closed to prevent the smell from spreading to other areas of the house.

Regular cleaning

Do not leave dirty pans with oil residue. Even if the surface appears clean, a greasy pan will continue to emit an unpleasant odor. Also, take out the trash every day. Do not wait until the bin reaches its maximum.

Natural flavors

It's often a mistake to use synthetic air fresheners to combat unwanted odors. They do not effectively eliminate unpleasant odors and should be avoided. It is advisable to opt for natural methods.

Boiling water with cinnamon sticks or lemon zest over low heat can fill the kitchen with wonderful aromas for an hour. However, do not boil cinnamon for a long time, as this can lead to an unpleasant burnt odor.

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee

Brewing natural coffee in the morning not only gives you a boost of energy for the whole day but also fills your living space with an attractive aroma.

Vinegar

Vinegar has long been recognized as an effective odor neutralizer. Although its smell is initially strong and unpleasant, it is a great option for critical moments. Simply place a pot with a few tablespoons of vinegar over low heat and let it simmer for no more than one hour. Ensure proper ventilation by opening a window and allowing fresh air to circulate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!