How to successfully pass a probationary period on the job: flyhacks

UAportal has prepared tips that will help you successfully pass the probationary period at work. From showing initiative to asking for support, you can easily get a foothold in your new position.

Take initiative

Another lifehack is to show initiative during your probationary period. Take on extra tasks or projects, emphasizing ambition and a desire to contribute to the team's success. Offer innovative ideas to show commitment to the development of the organization.

Take advantage of learning opportunities

The number one flyhack for a successful probationary period is to utilize learning opportunities. Take initiative, ask questions, seek feedback and demonstrate enthusiasm for learning new knowledge.

Ask for support

Ask mentors or supervisors for advice and clarification when needed. Take constructive criticism as an opportunity for personal and professional growth, and actively listen to and implement suggestions for improvement. Responding to feedback demonstrates adaptability and a desire for continuous development.

