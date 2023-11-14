How to speed up house cleaning: 5 useful and effective tips

Cleaning is an undeniable part of the daily routine, and while it may require some motivation to get started, there are practical tricks to help make the process easier and more efficient. UAportal has shared 5 tips that are sure to work for you.

Eliminate clutter right away

Instead of letting clutter accumulate, make it a habit to clean it up immediately. Don't put off doing the dishes or hoarding items for later. By placing things in their allotted places in a timely manner and washing dishes as you use them, you can keep your entire house in order.

Quick dishwashing

After a snack or cup of coffee, take a minute to wash the dishes right away.

Wipe away dirt

When you see dirt or imperfections, don't hesitate to grab a rag and wipe it up. By promptly removing small messes, you'll keep them from accumulating.

Sort your groceries

As soon as you get back from the store, take the time to sort and organize your groceries. This will ensure proper food storage and reduce the risk of food spoilage.

Dispose of trash in a timely manner

Don't fill your trash can to the brim and leave it out in the morning. Allocate a few minutes each evening to throw it away. By doing this before going to bed, you will keep your home fresh and prevent bad odors.

