How to accelerate the growth of indoor plants: tips for housewives

Indoor plants play an important role in creating a cozy atmosphere in the home. Growing healthy flowerpots is not a difficult task, UAportal tells some important tips from experienced housewives.

How to choose the right soil additives

Providing indoor flowers with the necessary nutrients is essential for their active growth. Choose organic fertilizers such as humus or compost.

Mineral fertilizers can also be used, but it is important to carefully monitor their dosage. Overdrying the soil or burning the roots due to excessive fertilization can negatively affect the condition of the plant. To ensure optimal flower growth, find out which fertilizers are suitable for your particular plant.

How to water indoor flowers

Water is vital for all plants, including indoor plants. However, it is important to understand that different plants have different moisture needs. Overwatering is just as harmful as underwatering. To promote healthy flowering, consider the basic rules for watering indoor plants.

Watering mode

Determine the frequency of watering based on the specific needs of the plant, taking into account growth, size, soil type, and environmental conditions such as light and temperature.

Soil moisture

Always check the soil moisture level before watering. You can use a hydrometer or estimate it manually by inserting your finger to a depth of 2-3 centimeters. If the soil feels dry, it's time to water.

The amount of water

Do not allow water to stagnate in the flowerpot, as this can lead to root rot. After watering, be sure to remove excess water from the pan.

Water quality

Ideally, use rainwater to water your potted plants. Rainwater, which is chlorine-free and has a milder composition, has a favorable effect on plant growth and health. If this water is not available, filter the tap water to reduce the amount of impurities.

Water temperature

Maintain a moderate water temperature for watering indoor plants. Avoid using hot or cold water, as extreme temperatures can cause discomfort and prevent proper growth. The water should be at room temperature.

