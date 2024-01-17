Many people love to cook, but are often afraid of the subsequent cleaning. UAportal shared 5 tips to make your work in the kitchen easier and keep a good mood.

Built-in soap dispenser

A good solution to free up space under the kitchen sink is a built-in soap dispenser. This sleek device eliminates the need for multiple bottles of soap and dish detergent. Not only does it save space, but it also helps you save money by dispensing just the right amount of soap.

Large and comfortable sink

For large families or frequent cooks, a spacious and ergonomic sink is a must. Investing in a high-quality stainless steel sink guarantees durability and ease of maintenance.

Attractive workspace

Think about the visual appeal of the area above the sink to create a pleasant working environment. In particular, choose decorative elements such as paintings or embroidery.

An efficient dish dryer

Don't be satisfied with simple and unremarkable dryers. Your kitchen should be not only visually appealing but also practical. The best placement is next to the spice racks and close to the sink.

Quality cleaning products

Buy high-quality cleaning products to speed up the dishwashing process. Proven brands of detergents, gels, and powders do an excellent job of simplifying the washing process.

