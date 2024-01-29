UAportal has prepared several life hacks that will help reduce indoor noise. Learn about effective and simple ways.

Noise insulation with plants

A practical tip for reducing indoor noise is to place plants in the house. Species such as rubber trees, Boston ferns, and peace lilies are known for their ability to absorb and block out ambient noise. This natural approach not only reduces noise but also increases the attractiveness of the living space.

Furniture arrangement

A quick and easy way to reduce the noise level in a room is to change the arrangement of furniture. By properly positioning items such as sofas, chairs, and bookshelves, you can create barriers that will help minimize noise levels. You can also consider using carpets as they also help absorb sound.

Use sound-absorbing panels

The use of sound-absorbing panels on the walls can significantly reduce the noise level in a room. These panels are designed to capture and dampen sound waves, preventing them from propagating and echoing.

