How to reduce dust accumulation on cabinets and shelves: effective tips

Dust accumulation on cabinets and shelves is a common problem. UAportal has prepared practical tips that will help minimize this problem.

Dust repellent surface

With the help of furniture wax or polish, you can create a smooth, slippery surface that repels dust particles. Another option is to use an antistatic spray to prevent dust from settling.

Avoid overcrowded shelves

So that there is no dust in the closets and shelves, you need to organize storage areas well and free them from unnecessary things. Optimize organization with storage bins, baskets and drawer organizers. This will help prevent the accumulation of dust in small objects.

Regular cleaning

Preventing the accumulation of dust on cabinets and shelves includes regular cleaning. Wiping down surfaces at least once a week is critical to preventing significant dust build-up. In addition, using a vacuum cleaner with a soft brush nozzle helps to effectively remove dust from crevices.

