Every housewife understands what it means to constantly fight dust. It can ruin your mood and require endless cleaning efforts, especially for allergy sufferers. UAportal has shared effective life hacks that will not eradicate dust completely but will significantly reduce the frequency of wiping surfaces.

Carpets

Carpets are usually big magnets for dust - they not only collect dirt but also hide epidermal particles that attract dust mites. If regular cleaning is difficult, consider removing them completely. Alternatively, give preference to quality materials by choosing a durable doormat that can still serve its purpose while minimizing dust accumulation.

Curtains

Curtains also tend to accumulate a significant amount of dust. Experienced housewives advise washing them thoroughly every two months, but it is equally important to vacuum them periodically. This combination effectively removes accumulated dust particles, keeping your living space fresher and reducing potential allergens.

Blinds

Blinds often accumulate layers of dust on their surfaces. If the thought of constantly wiping them down doesn't appeal to you, it may be time to consider alternatives. Look for window coverings that are easier to care for and don't accumulate as much dust, which will reduce your cleaning efforts.

