How to improve the smell in the kitchen: 4 useful tips

UAportal tells you about practical tips to improve the smell in your kitchen. Whether it's the unpleasant smell of garbage or lingering odors from cooking, these tips will help you create a fresher environment.

Take out the trash regularly

To improve the odor in your kitchen, take out the trash regularly. Store food in airtight containers to eliminate unpleasant odors. Using natural remedies such as baking soda or lemon peel can also help neutralize odors.

Keep your refrigerator clean

Keep your refrigerator clean by regularly removing expired or spoiled food. You can freshen it up by wiping the inside with a mixture of vinegar and water. Also, put an open box of baking soda in the fridge to absorb any unpleasant odors.

Improve ventilation

Focus on improving ventilation in the kitchen to prevent odors from building up. Use an exhaust fan while cooking to eliminate odors.

If you don't have an exhaust fan, open windows or use a portable fan to allow fresh air to circulate. Remember to clean the filters in your range hood.

Wash dirty dishes immediately

Make it a habit to wash dirty dishes right away to prevent food odors from lingering in the kitchen. Alternatively, put them in the dishwasher for effective cleaning. Regularly wipe down tables, stoves, and other surfaces to remove food debris that can contribute to unpleasant odors.

