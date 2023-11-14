How to improve mental performance: five simple tips

A smart person is highly valued at all times. It is easier for such people to find a job and get respect in society. Therefore, it makes sense to strengthen mental abilities every day. UAportal will give useful tips that will help to improve.

Solve tasks

Instead of wasting time on social networks and watching movies, engage your brain by solving problems, doing exercises and taking tests. Refresh knowledge from your high school or college years to prevent forgetting information.

Read

Increase your vocabulary and improve your knowledge of syntax and spelling by reading books. Quality literature helps you formulate opinions intelligently. Analyze the author's point of view to develop critical thinking.

Do physical exercises

Physical fitness is closely related to mental acuity. Regular physical exercise provides oxygen to the brain, improving its functioning. Make doing simple exercises a daily habit.

Learn new words

Consult a dictionary to learn the meaning of words. This exercise allows you to expand your vocabulary. Also learn foreign languages to improve your linguistic abilities.

Online courses

Utilize online video platforms to access a wealth of knowledge. Choose courses that are informative rather than just entertaining. Study different areas - from interior decorating to computer science courses.

