How to take care of your hair in winter: top 5 basic rules

With the onset of winter, it's important to know how to take care of your hair to maintain its quality. UAportal told you about 5 solutions that will help you with this.

Argan oil

During the winter season, using argan oil is the best choice for hair care due to its ability to moisturize and nourish dry and brittle hair. It's rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, making it a great option for combating the harsh effects of cold weather on hair. Regular use of argan oil helps restore shine and softness while protecting against frizz and breakage.

Hair masks

They provide intense moisture and nutrients to help repair damaged hair caused by cold and dry air.

These masks contain ingredients such as shea butter, avocado oil, and keratin to promote healthy and strong hair. Including deep conditioning products in your weekly routine will keep your hair soft, smooth, and manageable throughout the winter months.

Silk pillowcases

The smooth surface of silk helps to reduce friction and prevent breakage during sleep, reducing the damage caused by static and dryness. Using a silk pillowcase results in tangle-free and smoother hair upon waking, reducing the need for styling and overall damage to hair in winter.

Leave-in conditioner

Leave-in conditioners are a good choice for use in winter, offering continuous moisturization and protection all day long. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil and aloe vera, they create a shield against environmental stressors, maintaining healthy hair and reducing electrification and frizz.

Peeling

Scalp exfoliation treatments are essential for maintaining a healthy scalp and promoting optimal hair growth, especially in winter. These treatments eliminate buildup, dead, keratinized skin cells, and excess oil, which promotes better absorption of moisturizers and nutrients.

