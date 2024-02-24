Unruly urly hair can be a common problem for many people, which leads to frustration and difficulties in caring for curls. UAportal learned about tips that will help to achieve smooth hair.

Use a moisturizing shampoo

Look for shampoos with moisturizing ingredients, such as argan, coconut, or shea butter. These ingredients will help moisturize and soften your hair, making it more manageable and less prone to frizz.

Hair conditioner

A hair conditioner or mask can be used once or twice a week to nourish and repair your hair. Look for products that contain ingredients such as keratin, olive oil, or avocado oil to help smooth and moisturize frizzy strands.

Limitations of thermal styling

Excessive heat styling can aggravate frizz, so it's important to limit the use of hot tools such as curling irons and tongs. Always apply a heat protectant spray or serum when using styling tools.

Use of products against unruly hair

Look for serums, oils, or creams that are specifically formulated to deal with unruly hair. These products can be applied to wet or dry hair to tame frizz and add shine.

Regular haircuts

Try to get a trim every 6-8 weeks to prevent split ends from rising up the hair shaft and causing frizz.

