How to care for a wooden floor: Important tips

UAportal provides guidance on how to properly care for a wooden floor. Discover useful tips to help prolong the floor's lifespan and maintain its beauty.

Daily video

Regular cleaning

Effective care for a wooden floor entails regular cleaning using a broom, vacuum cleaner, or mop to eliminate dust, dirt, and debris, preventing scratches. Additionally, using a damp mop with a mild detergent specially designed for wood floors helps maintain cleanliness without causing damage.

Avoiding moisture exposure

Proper care for a wooden floor involves steering clear of moisture exposure. Swiftly wiping up spills helps prevent water from warping, swelling, and causing damage to the wood.

Regular inspection

It's essential to conduct regular inspections for signs of wear, scratches, or other damage. Address any issues promptly and undertake necessary repairs or resealing of the floor.

Preventive measures

For proper care, it's important to take preventive measures, such as using furniture pads to prevent scratches and dents from heavy objects. Mats placed at entrances and within rooms also help minimize excessive wear and tear.

As a reminder, floors often develop stubborn stains that plain water cannot remove. However, instead of immediately resorting to store-bought chemicals, consider using a natural floor cleaner, such as lemon.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!