The smell of cigarettes on clothes can linger and cause discomfort even after the first wash. In a world where natural methods of cleaning and odor removal are becoming increasingly popular, there are effective and simple ways to get rid of this unpleasant odor. UAportal has prepared some tips to help remove the smell of tobacco from clothes.

Vinegar Solution

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a bucket or basin and soak the clothes for several hours. After soaking, wash the clothes to eliminate the lingering vinegar odor. This method effectively neutralizes and eliminates the smoke odor, leaving your clothes fresh and clean.

Using Baking Soda

Create a thick paste by mixing baking soda with water and applying it directly to the clothes. Leave the paste on for at least 30 minutes before washing the clothes as usual.

Exposure to Sunlight

Hang the soiled clothes outside in direct sunlight for several hours. The sun's ultraviolet rays help break down and remove odor molecules stuck in the fabric.

After airing in the sun, the clothes should smell noticeably fresher and not have a persistent cigarette odor.

