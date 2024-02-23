How to remove scratches from glass surfaces: useful tips

Scratches easily appear on glass surfaces, but there are simple and effective methods for removing them. UAportal tells you how to easily get rid of this problem.

Using toothpaste

White toothpaste can be used to remove scratches from glass surfaces. First, the glass should be cleaned with a mild soap solution and then dried thoroughly. After that, apply a small amount of white toothpaste to the scratched area and gently rub it in with a damp cloth or sponge. After a few minutes of rubbing, wipe the surface with a clean, damp cloth.

Use baking soda and water

Another useful method for removing scratches from glass surfaces is to create a paste of baking soda and water. To do this, mix the two ingredients until a thick paste forms, and then apply it to the scratched surface with a soft cloth. Gently rub the paste into the scratches in a circular motion for a few minutes, and then wipe it off with a clean, damp cloth.

Glass polish

In case of more persistent scratches, you can use a glass polish. To do this, apply a small amount of the product to a clean, soft cloth and gently rub it into the scratched area. It gently removes a thin layer from the glass surface, effectively reducing the depth of scratches.

Clear nail polish

In some cases, applying clear nail polish to minor scratches on glass surfaces can help fill in the scratches and make them less visible. Start by cleaning the glass thoroughly and then carefully apply a thin layer of clear nail polish to the affected area. It is important to wait until the varnish is completely dry before checking the result.

