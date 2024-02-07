How to remove stubborn grease and soot from the gas stove grate: 5 effective tips

Keeping the gas stove grate clean can be a real challenge, as grease and dirt tend to accumulate over time. UAportal told you that there are affordable methods using household items that will help you easily cope with this problem.

Baking soda

Make a thick paste by mixing baking soda with a little water. Spread the mixture on the grill, ensuring even coverage, and let it dry completely. After about 30 minutes, brush gently and rinse off any remaining baking soda with warm water.

Soap solution

For a budget-friendly and simple approach, prepare a soap solution using finely grated laundry soap. Stir the shavings in warm water until a foamy mixture forms. Apply it to the grill and leave it on for several hours or overnight, depending on the level of dirt, then rinse off with warm water.

Vinegar

Vinegar is a highly effective tool for removing grease and dirt from any material. Fill a large container with hot water, then add half a cup of vinegar.

Immerse the grill in the solution and leave it for several hours, and if the dirt is heavy, then overnight. Wipe the grill with a cloth or sponge and rinse it under running water to get a clean surface.

Ammonia

Mix half a cup of laundry detergent with ammonia until a thick paste is formed. Pour hot water over the mixture to mix it well.

Then, using a brush or sponge, apply the solution to the grill and leave it on for about 15 minutes. After the allotted time has elapsed, rinse off the mixture thoroughly, removing any grease and dirt from the grill.

Salt

Dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt in 0.5 liters of water in warm water. Soak a sponge in salt water and wipe the affected areas. For more stubborn stains, leave the solution on the grill overnight, then gently wipe the sponge under warm running water to remove any residue.

