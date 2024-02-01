How to remove grease stains from kitchen cabinets: 3 effective life hacks

Grease splashes and stains on kitchen cabinets can be difficult to clean, especially when they accumulate near the gas stove. UAportal has told you that instead of spending money on expensive chemicals, you can use simple but effective ways using ingredients available in your home.

Daily video

Baking soda and citric acid

Create a cleaning solution by mixing 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 teaspoon of citric acid, and a small amount of water. Mix these ingredients well until a paste-like consistency is formed.

Using a cloth or sponge, apply the mixture to the greasy surface. Leave on for about 5 minutes and then wipe off the stains.

Citric acid and detergent

To effectively clean surfaces, prepare a mixture by mixing 1 tablespoon of citric acid with a few drops of dish detergent and water. Apply it to the affected surfaces and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, rinse off the solution thoroughly and you will be amazed at how easily it removes stubborn grease stains.

Vinegar solution

Despite its distinctive odor, vinegar is a great and versatile cleaner. Create a homemade remedy by mixing 0.5 cups of vinegar, 0.5 cups of vodka, and 0.5 teaspoon of essential oil. Pour this mixture into a spray bottle to make it easy to apply.

Spray the solution onto the greasy surfaces of the kitchen cabinets and leave it on for about 15 minutes. After the time has elapsed, wipe the surface with a damp sponge.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!