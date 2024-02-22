How to remove cosmetic stains from clothes: effective remedies

Dealing with makeup stains on clothes can be difficult, but with the right approach, they can be removed effectively. UAportal has collected tips that offer simple and effective methods for solving this common problem.

Daily video

Laundry soap

One of the most effective methods of removing makeup stains from clothes is to use laundry soap. Apply a small amount of soap to the stained area and rub it in gently with your fingers. Then leave on for a few minutes and then rinse with cold water. This method works well for oil-based makeup stains and can help remove the stain from the fabric, leaving your clothes clean.

Using makeup wipes

If you are dealing with a fresh makeup stain on your clothes, using a makeup remover wipe can make a difference. Gently blot the stained area with the wipe to remove makeup without smearing it further. Once most of the dirt has been removed, use a stain remover and wash the item in the washing machine as usual.

Soaking in vinegar and baking soda

A mixture of vinegar and baking soda can be a lifesaver for particularly stubborn makeup stains. Creating a paste of equal parts of these ingredients and applying it directly to the stained area can help. Leaving the paste on for at least 30 minutes before normal washing is particularly effective for removing stubborn stains.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful tool for dealing with stubborn makeup stains. By simply pouring a small amount of peroxide directly onto the stain and leaving it on for a few minutes, you can make a noticeable difference. It will lift the stain from the fabric, making it easier to remove during washing.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!