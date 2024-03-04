How to remove perfume stains from clothes: simple but effective ways

Removing perfume stains from clothes can be a challenge, but there are effective and natural methods to solve this common problem. UAportal found out how to do it.

Vinegar

Vinegar is an effective and natural way to remove perfume stains from clothes. A mixture of equal parts of white vinegar and water should be applied to the contaminated area and left for a few minutes. After that, blot the stain with a clean cloth and wash the clothes as usual.

Using baking soda

Baking soda is another great method for removing perfume stains. Baking soda and water should be used to make a paste that can be applied to the stained area, scrubbed gently, and then left on for a few minutes before washing as usual. This method is gentle but effective, making it a great solution for delicate fabrics.

Laundry soap

Laundry soap, a powerful degreaser, effectively removes perfume stains. Gently rub a small amount of soap into the stained area and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing your clothes as usual – it's a quick and easy method, making it an ideal stain remover.

Hydrogen peroxide

For persistent perfume stains, hydrogen peroxide can be a good solution. It is recommended to apply a small amount of the product directly to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse with cold water and wash as usual. It is important to test it on a small, hidden area first, as hydrogen peroxide can have a bleaching effect on some fabrics.

