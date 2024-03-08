Get rid of bad carpet odors with these effective methods. From natural remedies to professional services, UAportal has collected tips that will help you freshen up your living space.

Baking soda and vacuum cleaner

To remove bad odor from the carpet, you should start by sprinkling a generous amount of baking soda on the affected area. Leave it on for several hours to absorb the odor. After that, you should use a vacuum cleaner to thoroughly remove the baking soda from the carpet.

White vinegar solution

Another effective method of dealing with carpet odor is to use a white vinegar solution. You can mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle and then generously spray the affected area of the carpet. The solution can be left on for several hours and then blotted dry.

Activated carbon

As a natural and effective way to get rid of unpleasant odors from carpets, try using activated charcoal. Small bowls of activated charcoal can be placed around the room where the carpet is located. Over time, the charcoal will naturally absorb and neutralize odors, leaving the air odorless.

Professional steam cleaning

If unpleasant odors persist, it is recommended to use professional steam cleaning services. Steam cleaning can effectively remove odors and dirt from carpets, leaving them fresh and clean. Professional cleaners have the specialized equipment and experience to tackle even the most stubborn odors, providing a thorough and long-lasting solution.

