When it comes to removing grease stains from clothes, there are several practical methods that do not require washing. UAportal has shared tips on how to get rid of greasy stains using affordable items.

Soap and water

To remove oil stains from clothes without washing, you need to apply laundry soap directly to the stain and then wipe it with a damp cloth. This will help break down the stain, making it easier to remove from the fabric. After cleaning, rinse the area with water and then pat dry with a clean cloth.

Baby powder or cornstarch

To effectively remove oil stains without washing, sprinkle baby powder or cornstarch on the stain and leave it on for at least 30 minutes. After that, carefully remove the powder with a brush as it will absorb the oil from the fabric. This method is especially useful for delicate fabrics.

White vinegar

Pour a small amount of vinegar directly onto the stain and gently rub it into the fabric. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse the stain with water. The acidity of vinegar helps break down grease and can be especially effective for stubborn or old stains.

Baking soda

To remove oil stains, sprinkle baking soda on the affected area and gently rub it into the fabric. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to absorb the oil. After that, brush off the baking soda and remove the residue with a damp cloth.

Shaving foam

An unconventional but effective way to remove oil stains without washing is to apply shaving cream to the stained area. Gently rub the shaving cream into the cloth and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then, blot the area with a damp cloth to remove any remaining oil and foam.

