Many of us strive to find effective and natural ways to clean our homes. One of these incredible tools that can be a real godsend for those who seek cleanliness without harmful chemicals is ammonia. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you clean your home with its use.

Removing grease stains

A solution of 1/2 cup of ammonia and four liters of water is very effective for removing stubborn grease stains from the stove. Apply the solution with a sponge and leave it on for a few minutes, then wipe it off with a damp cloth to ensure thorough cleaning. Ammonia breaks down grease, which makes the cleaning process much easier.

Washing windows

It's easy to achieve sparkling, streak-free windows by mixing 1 tablespoon of ammonia, 3 tablespoons of white vinegar, and a quarter liter of water in a spray bottle. Using this solution demonstrates the powerful cleaning properties of ammonia, leaving windows crystal clear and shiny.

Cleaning carpets

If you're dealing with carpet stains, a solution of 1/2 cup ammonia and 4 liters of warm water can solve the problem. Blot the stains with the solution and then carefully remove the excess liquid.

