How to remove stubborn tea and coffee deposits on a cup: 3 interesting life hacks

You can remove stubborn stains from tea and coffee on a cup using simple but effective life hacks. UAportal has told you more about the ways that will ensure a perfect result.

Baking soda

An effective method of removing stubborn tea and coffee stains is to use baking soda. Mixing it with water, you can make a thick paste.

Then you can use it to clean the inside of the cup, paying special attention to contaminated areas. Rinse the cup thoroughly with water to see a significant reduction in stains.

Vinegar.

You can soak the stained cup in equal parts vinegar and water and leave it for several hours or overnight. After soaking, rinse the cup well with water to remove stains effortlessly.

Lemon and salt

Using lemon and salt can help remove coffee and tea stains on your mug easily. Thoroughly clean and rinse the surface of the cup, and the stain will disappear.

