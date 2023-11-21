UAportal has prepared effective tips to help you make your pillows clean without damaging them. Discover unique methods of washing pillows.

Daily video

Protecting pillowcases

Before putting the pillows in the washing machine, wrap them in a pillowcase that is securely tied or zipped. This extra protection acts as a barrier and prevents the pillow from being overly agitated during the machine wash. As a result, your pillows will come out clean and free of dirt, without any potential damage.

Read also: Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

Pre-treatment with baking soda

Another unique tip for washing pillows is to use baking soda as a pretreatment. Before starting the wash cycle, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on the surface of the pillows. The baking soda will help eliminate any unpleasant odors and also act as a natural stain remover.

Proper drying technique

After washing, it is very important to dry your pillows thoroughly to prevent mold or mildew. Instead of overcrowding the dryer with a large number of pillows, dry them individually or in pairs.

This will ensure better air circulation and more efficient drying. By following this drying method, your pillows will be fresh, clean and perfectly dry.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!