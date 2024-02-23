How to machine wash sneakers: useful tips

Keeping your sneakers clean is crucial for their durability and good appearance. UAportal has prepared some expert tips on how to properly clean sneakers in the washing machine and how to care for them.

Use the delicate cycle

When washing sneakers in a washing machine, it is important to use a delicate cycle to avoid damaging the material. Choosing a delicate cycle will help protect your shoes while cleaning them effectively. You should also put your sneakers in a mesh laundry bag to minimize any potential damage. Additionally, using cold water instead of hot water prevents color fading and helps maintain the integrity of the shoe.

Remove insoles and laces

Before putting your sneakers in the washing machine, it is recommended to remove the insoles and laces. This will allow for a more thorough cleaning and prevent any parts from getting tangled or damaged in the machine. The insoles can be washed separately, and the laces can be hand-washed or placed in a mesh laundry bag.

Use the correct detergent

Choosing the right detergent is crucial when washing your running shoes in the washing machine. It's best to use a mild detergent or specialized shoe cleaner to avoid harsh chemicals that can damage the material.

Air dry properly

After washing, it is important to air dry your sneakers properly to ensure that they retain their shape. Do not put them in the dryer, as this may cause shrinkage or damage to the shoe. Instead, stuff your sneakers with crumpled paper towels or a dry cloth to help them keep their shape while drying. Place them in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight, and let them dry completely.

