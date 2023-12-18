Building strong communication connections can be challenging for many people due to various factors such as upbringing, personality traits, and shyness. However, communication is essential for forming meaningful friendships, gaining valuable knowledge, and advancing your career. UAportal allows you to familiarize yourself with the basic techniques that will help you maintain a conversation with any person.

Daily video

1. Tell the most important things at the beginning or at the end

An important aspect to keep in mind during a conversation is that the "middle" part often goes unnoticed. Therefore, if you want to achieve specific results from the conversation, it is very important to deliver key messages either at the beginning or at the end of the conversation. These moments tend to have the greatest impact on the listener.

2. Observe body language

By paying attention to a person's body language, especially their feet, you can understand their level of interest. If they keep their feet still or avoid turning their body during the conversation, it may indicate a lack of interest in continuing the conversation.

3. Memorize names

Making an effort to memorize the other person's name and use it several times during the conversation helps to create a positive impression. People appreciate it when their names are mentioned even if they don't show it.

Read also: The 5-minute rule: how to get much more done and be more productive

4. Repeat the movements of the interlocutor

Mirroring the gestures and movements of the other person can instinctively promote a sense of connection. However, careful attention must be paid to maintaining a delicate balance. Overemphasizing body language can lead to awkward situations that are difficult to correct.

6. Listen actively

Engaging in meaningful dialogues involves not only asking thought-provoking questions but also demonstrating active listening skills. It is extremely important to hear your interlocutor and be attentive to their answers. Failure to do so can create a negative impression, which will encourage the other person to end the dialog.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to unleash your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!