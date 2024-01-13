How to Deal with Anxiety: Useful Lifehacks

UAportal told about several methods that will help you overcome anxiety. Find out about three life-saving tips that will teach you how to manage your feelings.

Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are considered a simple but effective way to reduce anxiety and relax. By taking slow, deep breaths, you can increase your body's rate of relaxation and calm your mind. One technique involves breathing in for a count of four, holding for a count of seven and exhaling for a count of eight.

Muscle relaxation

Sequential muscle relaxation is a technique that involves tensing and then relaxing each muscle group in the body. By systematically working through muscle groups from your toes to your head, this method can help reduce anxiety and relieve physical tension.

Positive affirmations

Repeating positive affirmations can be an effective way of coping. Using phrases such as "I am calm and in control" or "I am able to handle anything that comes my way" can reinforce positive thinking, which can help manage feelings of anxiety.

