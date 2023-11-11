How to keep your teeth healthy for years to come: three tips

Caring for your teeth and gums is the key to oral health. UAportal will tell you how to properly care for your oral cavity to have a healthy and radiant smile.

Oral care

To maintain healthy teeth for many years, take care of your oral cavity. Start by brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste. Brush for at least two minutes, thoroughly cleaning all surfaces of your teeth and gums.

In addition, floss daily to remove plaque and food debris between your teeth. Finally, rinsing your mouth regularly will freshen your breath and further reduce bacteria.

A balanced diet

Maintaining healthy teeth requires a balanced diet. Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and dairy products.

Limit your intake of sugary and acidic foods and give preference to water or unsweetened beverages. In addition, include foods rich in calcium and vitamins, such as oranges, milk, and leafy greens, to strengthen your teeth and gums.

Regular dental checkups

Regular dental checkups are important for maintaining healthy teeth. Schedule visits to the dentist every six months for a professional cleaning and a thorough oral examination.

This ensures that any dental problems are detected and treated early. If you follow the rules of oral hygiene at home, dentists will be able to provide you with individualized advice and further recommendations for your dental health.

