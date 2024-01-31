How to keep a pleasant smell in the kitchen: 5 useful tips

Various odors often accumulate in the kitchen. They can spread quickly and reach not only curtains and clothes but even furniture. UAportal has prepared 5 useful tips to help you maintain a pleasant smell in the kitchen without any hassle.

Daily video

Furniture care

To save stools, chairs, and other pieces of furniture from a persistent food odor, wipe them with an alcohol-based antiseptic. This effective product quickly removes unwanted odors.

Neutralize odors in the kitchen

Did you know that vinegar can come to your rescue when it comes to neutralizing odors? Just heat a frying pan, add a small amount of vinegar, and let it evaporate. This quick and easy method will help eliminate unpleasant odors in no time.

Caring for cutlery

If you notice unwanted odors on your cutlery, try using a regular lemon to combat this problem. All you have to do is rub them with a piece of citrus and leave them on for a few minutes. After that, just wipe them with a napkin.

Keep it clean

Last but not least, don't forget to prioritize cleanliness in your home, especially in places that are frequently touched, such as door handles. Regularly wipe these surfaces with an antiseptic or alcohol to prevent bacteria that can cause odors from lingering in the bathroom and kitchen.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!