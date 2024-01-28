How to keep a gift bouquet fresh for as long as possible: Useful tips

To keep a bouquet in all its beauty, it needs proper care and attention. UAportal has collected expert tips that will help extend the life of the flowers you give.

Cutting stems and leaves

To preserve the bouquet as long as possible, it is important to cut the stems and remove wilted or damaged leaves from the flowers. Use sharp scissors to make a clean, angled cut at the bottom of each stem. This will help the flowers absorb water more efficiently and prevent bacteria from growing in the vase. It is also advisable to remove any leaves or thorns that will be below the water line in the vase.

Water changes

The second key aspect of preserving a bouquet is to provide the flowers with an adequate supply of water and nutrients. Change the water in the vase every two days and add a flower preservative to extend the life of the bouquet. Additionally, you can add a few drops of bleach to the water to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold.

Temperature and environment

Maintaining the right temperature and environment can have a significant impact on the longevity of a bouquet. Keep flowers away from direct sunlight and heat sources, as this can cause them to wilt quickly. On the other hand, do not place them in a draft, as this can also lead to dehydration of the flowers.

Regular care

Regular maintenance and care are essential to keep your bouquet fresh. Carefully remove wilted or browned petals from the flowers and trim the stems every two days. Remove leaves that will be immersed in water to prevent bacterial growth, and keep the vase clean to avoid contamination.

